Indore: In Industry 4.0, machines can yield excellent collaborative production system

A small smartphone can be used to convert any small or medium-sized enterprise into a smart factory. It yields excellence when mixed with smart thinking and dedication which are the key requirements for industries to increasing their production. This was discussed by keynote speaker Prof Dr Bhupesh Kumar Lad, associate professor, IIT Indore, in a webinar organised by Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) on Tuesday.
Department of Industrial and Production Engineering of SGSITS had organised and coordinated the webinar, which was attended by over 1,197 participants from all over India.
More than 550 professors from leading educational institutions and more than 80 people from the industrial world participated in the event.
“Now machines are capable to communicate with each other and solve production-related problems, which is the need of today's modern industrialised world,” Lad said.
He discussed the evolution of manufacturing industries over 200 years to present generation labelled as Industry 4.0.
“Machines are intelligent, can communicate with each other and take intelligent decisions which result in a collaborative production system,” Lad said. He gave an example of the intelligence of data as Amazon suggests more related products when you are browsing through one.
“Similarly in smart manufacturing Industry 4.0, a machine profile is created to know the demand of particular product and number of interested customers,” Lad said. He explained technology of collaborative production system including artificial intelligence, machine learning, robots, additive manufacturing, cloud computing, industrial internet of thing, block-chain smart sensors and cyber-physical system.
“Digitalisation may not always require high investment but just a stage-wise proper planning and implementation,” Lad said.
Along with webinar coordinators Dr Krishnkant Dhakar and Neha Patkar, Anil Sharma, Praveen Mimrot, Sumit Dwivedi, prof Milind Dandekar, and SGSITS director prof RK Saxena also marked their presence.
The webinar was telecast live on YouTube with about 2,000 viewers.
