Indore: In Industry 4.0, machines can yield excellent collaborative production system

Indore

A small smartphone can be used to convert any small or medium-sized enterprise into a smart factory. It yields excellence when mixed with smart thinking and dedication which are the key requirements for industries to increasing their production. This was discussed by keynote speaker Prof Dr Bhupesh Kumar Lad, associate professor, IIT Indore, in a webinar organised by Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) on Tuesday.

Department of Industrial and Production Engineering of SGSITS had organised and coordinated the webinar, which was attended by over 1,197 participants from all over India.

More than 550 professors from leading educational institutions and more than 80 people from the industrial world participated in the event.

“Now machines are capable to communicate with each other and solve production-related problems, which is the need of today's modern industrialised world,” Lad said.