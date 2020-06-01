FPJ-IIM-Indore webinar: Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s Mayank Bathwal to talk on changes in health insurance post COVID-19

At this time of COVID-19 pandemic, many might have considered opting for a health insurance cover. It is not just for COVID-19 but for the rest of life as well. With more and more people getting health conscious, buying health insurance has gained momentum. But India remains terribly under-penetrated where health insurance is concerned. To understand these trends, the Free Press Journal and IIM Indore has organised a webinar with Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer at Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (ABHICL).

During this seventh event in the ‘India After COVID-19’ series, Bathwal will talk about the health insurance industry and the impact of capping on pricing hospitals bills. While Maharashtra has already taken such a decision to cap hospital costs for the COVID-19 treatment, there are chances many other states will follow suit. He should know, as he is the CEO of ABHICL, and is also on the Board of Directors for Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited.