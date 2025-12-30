 Government Plans ₹3.84 Lakh Crore Borrowing Via Short-Term Treasury Bills In Q4
Government Plans ₹3.84 Lakh Crore Borrowing Via Short-Term Treasury Bills In Q4

The Indian government plans to raise ₹3.84 lakh crore through short-term treasury bills over 12 weeks in Q4 of FY26 to meet funding needs, with weekly auctions ranging from ₹29,000–35,000 crore. This is ₹10,000 crore lower than last year. The Finance Ministry and RBI retain flexibility to adjust amounts and timings based on market conditions.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it plans to borrow Rs 3.84 lakh crore from short-term treasury bills spread over 12 weeks during the fourth quarter of the current financial year to meet short-term funding requirements. The weekly auction would vary between Rs 29,000 crore and Rs 35,000 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Banking Assets In GIFT City Exceed $100 Billion, Trade Finance, Treasury & Structured Products In...
article-image

This amount is Rs 10,000 crore lower than Rs 3.94 lakh crore raised during the same quarter in the previous financial year. The government had issued an auction calendar of treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore for the third quarter of the current financial year ending December 31, 2025.

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will have the flexibility to modify the indicated amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending on the requirements, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors after giving due notice to the market, the statement said. Thus, the calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays, it said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

