 Banking Assets In GIFT City Exceed $100 Billion, Trade Finance, Treasury & Structured Products In High Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBanking Assets In GIFT City Exceed $100 Billion, Trade Finance, Treasury & Structured Products In High Demand

Banking Assets In GIFT City Exceed $100 Billion, Trade Finance, Treasury & Structured Products In High Demand

Banking assets in GIFT City have exceeded USD 100 billion, with growing demand for trade finance, treasury, and structured products, an HSBC and EY India compendium said. The compendium notes that banking continues to anchor GIFT City's growth, with significant expansion in the International Banking Units (IBUs), with consolidated assets now exceeding USD 100 billion.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:58 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Banking assets in GIFT City have exceeded USD 100 billion, with growing demand for trade finance, treasury and structured products, an HSBC and EY India compendium said.The compendium offers a structured view of the regulatory, tax, and operating environment that underpins the International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

The compendium notes that banking continues to anchor GIFT City's growth, with significant expansion in the International Banking Units (IBUs), with consolidated assets now exceeding USD 100 billion.Trade finance, treasury operations, and cross-border lending have seen a marked uptick as global and Indian banks increasingly use IFSC to centralise offshore operations, it said.

Read Also
GIFT City Mutating Ferociously Into India’s Premier International Financial & IT Hub, Blending...
article-image

It highlights a clear shift from basic booking activities to more sophisticated business lines such as structured finance, global treasury centres, and risk management functions.According to the compendium, capital market activity at IFSC exchanges has expanded steadily, with average monthly turnover around USD 90 billion."Cumulative debt listings have crossed USD 67 billion, making IFSC a preferred venue for global bond issuances by Indian corporates, multilateral institutions, and international issuers," it added.

GIFT City has crossed 1,000 registered entities, marking a significant milestone in market maturity, said the compendium -- The GIFT City Advantage: Doing Business in India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).Fund management is the fastest-growing vertical with 310 AIFs and USD 26 billion in total commitments, said the compendium unveiled on Thursday by K Rajaraman, Chairman of IFSCA and Anuradha Thakur, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Court To Hear ED Money Laundering Complaint Against Robert Vadra Today
Delhi Court To Hear ED Money Laundering Complaint Against Robert Vadra Today
IndiGo Stumbles 7% In Four Days Post Airline Crisis After Leaving Thousands Of Passengers Stranded For Hours
IndiGo Stumbles 7% In Four Days Post Airline Crisis After Leaving Thousands Of Passengers Stranded For Hours
FIFA Awards First-Ever Peace Prize To US President Donald Trump At 2026 World Cup Draw
FIFA Awards First-Ever Peace Prize To US President Donald Trump At 2026 World Cup Draw
Market Participants Cheer RBI's Decision To Cut Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Yields Relax Under Low Pressure
Market Participants Cheer RBI's Decision To Cut Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Yields Relax Under Low Pressure

A release said the compendium serves as an essential resource for both global and domestic firms, offering a comprehensive overview of the financial services ecosystem at GIFT City, IFSC.It highlights the impact of progressive policymaking, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a unified regulatory framework provided by IFSC Authority (IFSCA).GIFT City is advancing towards becoming a global aviation and maritime leasing hub with 303 aviation assets and 28 ships leased.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Stumbles 7% In Four Days Post Airline Crisis After Leaving Thousands Of Passengers Stranded...

IndiGo Stumbles 7% In Four Days Post Airline Crisis After Leaving Thousands Of Passengers Stranded...

Market Participants Cheer RBI's Decision To Cut Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Yields Relax Under Low...

Market Participants Cheer RBI's Decision To Cut Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points, Yields Relax Under Low...

Banking Assets In GIFT City Exceed $100 Billion, Trade Finance, Treasury & Structured Products In...

Banking Assets In GIFT City Exceed $100 Billion, Trade Finance, Treasury & Structured Products In...

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended December 5, 2025

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended December 5, 2025

Gem & Jewellery Sector Welcomes RBI’s 25 bps Repo Rate Cut; GJC Says Move Will Boost Liquidity &...

Gem & Jewellery Sector Welcomes RBI’s 25 bps Repo Rate Cut; GJC Says Move Will Boost Liquidity &...