 Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025

Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025

India’s private space sector surged in 2025, driven by government policy continuity, liberalised FDI, and public-private partnerships. Over 300 startups advanced across launch vehicles, satellites, and space data services, with Skyroot, Agnikul, and Pixxel achieving key milestones. Funding exceeded $617 million, supported by IN-SPACe Venture Capital Fund, and R&D schemes.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Policy continuity and institutional clarity by the government and an expanding public-private partnership framework led to the growth of India's private space sector in 2025, said Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA) on Tuesday. Bhatt noted that 2025 was marked as a decisive year for India’s space sector as policy reforms translated into tangible execution across launch, including satellite manufacturing, Earth observation, space data, and satellite communications.

“Growth during 2025 was driven largely by the private industry. The year saw contracts awarded, production lines established, satellites deployed, launch vehicles move closer to operational readiness, and data-driven services scale across civilian, commercial, and strategic domains,” the expert said. India’s space economy, currently valued at approximately $9 billion, is now on a clear trajectory towards $44 billion in the coming decade. Public-private partnerships emerged as a central operating model across the space value chain in 2025.

Read Also
From Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS Mission To NISAR Launch, India’s Space Push Sets Stage For...
article-image

India’s share of the global space economy, currently estimated at around 2 per cent, is projected to increase to nearly 8 per cent by 2033, driven primarily by private industry. “Policy instruments, including the New Space Policy 2023, liberalised FDI Policy 2024, and implementation of the Indian Telecommunications Act 2023, provided predictability for long-term private investment,” Bhatt said. Liberalised FDI norms and IN-SPACe’s single-window authorisation framework supported increased participation by both domestic and international players.

“India’s space ecosystem crossed an important scale milestone in 2025, with over 300 active space startups now operating across launch vehicles, satellite platforms, Earth observation, satellite communications, propulsion, electronics, space situational awareness, and downstream analytics,” Bhatt said. Further, India’s private space companies advanced from demonstration to deployment in 2025. Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos continued to progress private orbital and semi-cryogenic launch systems, contributing to the development of a competitive domestic launch market. PM Modi recently unveiled Skyroot’s Vikram-I launch vehicle and the Infinity Campus.

FPJ Shorts
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Long-Time Girfriend Aviva Baig: Reports
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Long-Time Girfriend Aviva Baig: Reports
BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Betrayal' Over Mahayuti Seat Sharing Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale Alleges 'Betrayal' Over Mahayuti Seat Sharing Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Polls
AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Help Reduce Mental Health Stigma, Study Finds
AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Help Reduce Mental Health Stigma, Study Finds
Read Also
ISRO Launches Heaviest-Ever LVM3-M6 Rocket: Salient Features, Key Details Of The BlueBird Block-2...
article-image

Pixxel launched India's first private satellite constellation, the Firefly series, using SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets in early and mid-2025, deploying a total of six hyperspectral satellites for high-resolution Earth imaging. Digantara expanded its space situational awareness infrastructure by successfully launching its first commercial space surveillance satellite, SCOT’, while companies including Bellatrix Aerospace, ThrustWrks, OmSpace, Xovian, and GalaxEye demonstrated operational capabilities across propulsion, launch subsystems, and imaging platforms.

Meanwhile, policy support was reinforced in the Union Budget 2025-26 through initiatives such as the National Geospatial Mission, a Fund of Funds for startups, enhanced credit guarantee mechanisms, expansion of Atal Tinkering Labs, and a dedicated DeepTech Fund of Funds, Bhatt said. Private space startups in India raised nearly $150 million during FY 2025, taking the total funding to over $617 million to date.

The operationalisation of the Rs 1,000 crore IN-SPACe Venture Capital Fund and approval of the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Scheme added long-term depth to the funding ecosystem for space and deep-tech innovation. IN-SPACe’s Technology Adoption Fund for Rs 500 crore, launched this year, will also boost private sector space innovation by funding startups/MSMEs (up to 60 per cent cost) to develop commercially viable, early-stage space technologies, Bhatt said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025

Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025

India Set To Become $26 Trillion Economy By 2047-48, Per Capita Income To Hit $15,000: EY Report

India Set To Become $26 Trillion Economy By 2047-48, Per Capita Income To Hit $15,000: EY Report

Indian Equities Set To Strengthen In 2026 On Corporate Earnings Revival, Domestic Demand

Indian Equities Set To Strengthen In 2026 On Corporate Earnings Revival, Domestic Demand

Agriculture Minister Unveils ₹100 Crore Clean Plant Scheme, ₹1,700 Crore Rural Roads Boost For...

Agriculture Minister Unveils ₹100 Crore Clean Plant Scheme, ₹1,700 Crore Rural Roads Boost For...

Government Plans ₹3.84 Lakh Crore Borrowing Via Short-Term Treasury Bills In Q4

Government Plans ₹3.84 Lakh Crore Borrowing Via Short-Term Treasury Bills In Q4