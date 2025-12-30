Agriculture Minister Unveils ₹100 Crore Clean Plant Scheme, ₹1,700 Crore Rural Roads Boost For Uttarakhand

File Image |

Dehradun: Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday emphasised Central support and highlighted that a series of major initiatives have been started for Uttarakhand, including a Rs 100 crore Clean Plant Programme, Rs 1700 crore allocation for rural roads, and over Rs 65 crore compensation for crop damage.

Speaking at a state-level farmers' conference in Gauchar, Chamoli district, attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, local MPs, MLAs and thousands of farmers, Chouhan outlined measures to transform the state's agriculture and rural economy. A modern Clean Plant Centre will be set up at ICAR-CITH Mukteshwar to produce millions of disease-free saplings of kiwi, apple, malta and citrus fruits, solving the long-standing problem of poor-quality planting material from nurseries.

In collaboration with New Zealand, a Centre of Excellence for kiwi cultivation will be established, aiming to make Uttarakhand the horticulture capital of India. Chouhan also announced the development of an integrated farming model suited to small landholders, combining crops, fruits, vegetables, medicinal and aromatic plants, animal husbandry and fisheries. This approach, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, will help farmers harness the state's unique herbs to significantly increase their income. A team of scientists, officers and experts will prepare a five-year agricultural roadmap for Uttarakhand through consultations with progressive farmers and local stakeholders.

The minister noted that the state already leads the country in the growth of farmer income and emphasised the need to further accelerate this progress. He praised farmers for their hard work on terraced fields and confirmed that more than Rs 65 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of those affected by weather-related crop losses.

Describing the newly launched Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB–G RAM G scheme, as a lifeline for rural India, Chouhan said it addresses the flaws of MNREGA by providing 100-125 days of employment guarantee, unemployment allowance, interest on delayed wages, and greater transparency through Gram Sabha decisions and linkage with PM Gati Shakti and and a doubled budget of Rs 1,51,282 crore from earlier Rs 88000 crore.

Work will be paused for 60 days during peak farming season. Additionally, Rs 1700 crore has been released for rural road connectivity in Uttarakhand, he said. Chouhan reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to women's empowerment through the Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan, highlighting that 43,000 women have already become millionaires this year.

