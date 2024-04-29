Madhya Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Railway Track In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was found dead on railway track in Satna, the police said on Sunday. The incident sparked panic in the area, as claimed by the investigating officials. According to Satna police, the deceased was Ashish Kushwaha (30), a resident of Unchehara.

The locals in the area spotted the body on Sunday morning and informed police immediately. Kushwaha lived in Nayibasti in Hanuman Nagar in Unchehara. His relatives were questioned by police who said they had no idea how Kushwaha reached there. No injury marks were found on the body, which has been sent for post-mortem.

Body Found Near Petrol Pump In Anuppur

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified elderly man was found dead near a petrol pump in Anuppur on Saturday late night, the police said. The police have also recovered a red plastic carry bag from the scene, which belongs to the man. Several clothes, brush, and other materials were kept inside it. Investigating officer Kapil told the media that the man was found dead inside a shop located close to the petrol pump. The body was found lying beneath a tin shade.

The police received information regarding the same on Saturday late night, after which they rushed to the spot. The police said that the identity of the man could not be ascertained. The body has been sent to Anuppur district hospital, where it has been kept in deep freezer. No documents have been recovered from the possession of the individual, the police added.