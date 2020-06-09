Madhya Pradesh: Governor Lalji Tandon on leave, cabinet expansion after Rajya Sabha polls

BHOPAL: The ministry will not be expanded before the Rajya Sabha elections. Governor Lalji Tandon went on leave. He left for Lucknow at noon. Tandon is returning on June 19 when the voting for three Rajya Sabha seats will be held, and the ministry will be expanded after that.

Spread of the corona pandemic at Raj Bhawan is a reason for his going on leave. As Tandon is 85-year-old and the pandemic has escalated in Raj Bhawan, his family wants him to be in Lucknow.

When the dates for the RS elections were announced, it was expected that the ministry would be expanded after the polls.

BJP feels if the ministry is expanded before the RS elections some of the angry legislators may not come for voting.

Anger among the legislators may throw a spanner in the BJP’s plan to win the second RS seat. This is the reason that compelled the BJP put off the ministry expansion.

After one month of taking oath, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formed cabinet and inducted five ministers into it.

During the proposed expansion, rest of the leaders will be included in the ministry. Nevertheless, delay in expanding ministry has increased anger among the BJP legislators.