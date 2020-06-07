Shivraj Singh Chouhan's maiden visit to Indore after taking over as CM for 4th time

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is arriving in the city for a two-day visit Monday during which he will participate in eight programmes at four locations. This is his first visit to the city after assuming charge as chief minister for the 4th time.

According to the official schedule, the Chief Minister will reach the city airport at 12 noon, and leave the city on Tuesday at 9 am for Bhopal.

He will reach the collector's office at 12 noon where he will hold a review meeting on coronavirus, following which he will meet corona martyrs.

He will inspect the Super Specialty Hospital between 2:30 pm to 3 pm. After this the CM will reach Abhay Prashal, where he will participate in various events. First, he will participate in the programme organised under the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ programme from 3:05 pm to 3:45 pm. After this, we will call on the doctors from 3:45 pm to 4:15 pm. Thereafter, from 4:15 pm to 5 pm, will participate in the industry related programme organised by Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Centre. During this period, various projects initiated from 2015 to 2018 will be presented, reviewed and discussed with industrialists. Chouhan will hold a press conference from 5 pm to 5.30 pm.

Subsequently he will reach Residency, and hold a meeting with public representatives of the district between 5:35 pm to 6:20 pm. After this, he will especially meet the public representatives of Sanwer area. Chouhan will leave for Bhopal from the city at 9 am on Tuesday.