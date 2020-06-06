Indore: Pawan Sharma an avid environment lover, Proactive Akash Tripathi well-known for development work

Indore: Carrying out a major administrative surgery on Saturday night, five IAS officers posted in the city have been affected. Environment lover and an expert of Information Technology (IT), Dr Pawan Sharma has been appointed the new Divisional Commissioner, Indore. Existing Div. Commissioner Akash Tripathi has been made Energy Secretary.

Dr Sharma is presently posted in the city as Commissioner (Field) Narmada Valley Development Authority. Earlier, he was posted in the city as Commissioner of Commercial Tax Department and SGST and initially Collector Chhindwara. Dr Sharma introduced the use of IT in Revenue Courts, wherein the parties were informed through SMS about the cases hearing. He is an authoritiy on environment issues also.

Engineer Akash Tripathi will always be known for his development-oriented thinking and working style, which the city experienced twice when he was collector and Divisional commissioner. When he was the city collector, widening of congested roads was done to allow free flow of traffic. While as Divisional Commissioner, he did outstanding work in saving the reservoirs of the city from encroachments. Presently, he was taking keen interest in restoration and cleaning of Kahn River.