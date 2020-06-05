Madhya Pradesh: Indore lobby gives up liquor contracts, Bhopal group to follow suit

The liquor contractors have begun to surrender their shops because of the loss due to the lockdown.

In Indore, a group of liquor contractors, Indore Liquor Gallery, has already surrendered their contract, writing a letter to the excise department.

The Gallery also told the excise department to return 5% of the earnest money amounting to Rs 58 crore.

After Indore, liquor contractors of Bhopal and of other districts may surrender their contracts.

On the other hand, the state government has planned for fresh auction of liquor contracts to be surrendered by the contractors.

The file related to fresh auction of liquor contract has again been sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The high court issued directive on liquor contract on Thursday. The court said the contractors not satisfied with the government’s amended liquor policy should surrender their shops within three days, that the excise department may start fresh auction.

After the HC verdict, the liquor contractors are left with two options: they should either run shops on government rules or surrender them.

Nevertheless, two things have come to light. A few contractors want to run their shops, but those who got the liquor shops through tenders are ready to surrender their outlets.

The high court has not issued any directive about the earnest money, so that the government may seize it.