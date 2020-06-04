Madhya Pradesh: Open liquor shops in 3 days or tenders to be cancelled, orders HC

BHOPAL: The high court gave verdict on the dispute between the liquor traders and the government over licence fee on Thursday.

In its verdict, the court said the contractors who want to open their shops on the government’s terms and conditions should submit affidavit.

The tenders of those contractors who will not submit affidavit will be treated cancelled.

After the cancellation of tenders, the excise department will be free to let shops reopen through fresh tenders, the court said.

The court said the contractors who will submit affidavit will be allowed to run shops on the basis of the present terms and conditions.

Thirty liquor traders filed a petition in the high court against the excise department.

The contractors demanded the licence fee should be charged on the basis of sale of liquor.

Nevertheless, when the contractors surrender their shops the government will not act against them, the court said.

After the lockdown, there was a dispute between the government and the liquor contractors over licence fee.

The state government gave relief to the liquor contractors by raising the prices of liquor by 10%. But the contractors in many districts refused to reopen shops.