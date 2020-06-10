After arranging buses, Amitabh Bachchan books flights for UP migrant workers

After arranging buses for stranded UP migrants, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has now arranged six flights to carry 1000 workers home. The flights, arranged by the 'Gulabo Sitaboo' actor, will depart for for Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh on 10 and 11 June.
Moved by the plight of stranded migrants, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to contribute his mite to their cause. After arranging 10 buses for 225 migrants, including women and 43 children, Amitabh has now arranged six flights.
A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “He (Amitabh Bachchan) has chartered the Indigo Airlines’ Varanasi-bound flight that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning. The 180 migrants scheduled to travel on the morning flight have been asked to report to the airport at 6 am. The initial plan was to send them home by train, but the logistics didn’t work out.”
Bachchan's is the second major effort by a Bollywood personality after actor Sonu Sood, who organised several buses, flights and trains for migrants over the past days. Earlier in May, Amitabh Bachchan joined hands with Haji Ali, Mahim Dargah trusts to sponsor 10 buses for stranded UP migrants. A fleet of 10 buses carrying around 225 excited migrants, including women and 43 children, were flagged off for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh.
"It was the brainchild of Bachchan sahab, who has been deeply concerned by the sufferings of the migrants since the lockdown. He made a proposal and the Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah responded by offering to make all the arrangements," Sabir Sayed, Mahim Dargah's IT-Director told IANS.
While on his current initiative, Bachchan had been feeding hundreds of migrants at various locations and also providing them with medicines over two weeks, without much fanfare.
They were also given footwear, as many migrants were developing sores or blisters or gashes on their legs due to long hours of walking in the scorching sun.
