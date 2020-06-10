After arranging buses, Amitabh Bachchan books flights for UP migrant workers

After arranging buses for stranded UP migrants, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has now arranged six flights to carry 1000 workers home. The flights, arranged by the 'Gulabo Sitaboo' actor, will depart for for Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh on 10 and 11 June.

Moved by the plight of stranded migrants, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to contribute his mite to their cause. After arranging 10 buses for 225 migrants, including women and 43 children, Amitabh has now arranged six flights.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “He (Amitabh Bachchan) has chartered the Indigo Airlines’ Varanasi-bound flight that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning. The 180 migrants scheduled to travel on the morning flight have been asked to report to the airport at 6 am. The initial plan was to send them home by train, but the logistics didn’t work out.”