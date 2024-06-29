Madhya Pradesh: Many IAS Officers Shifted Thrice In Six Months

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The bureaucrats are not able to stay in one place after the formation of the new government.

Many officers have been transferred thrice in a row after the Vidhan Sabha election. They are being shifted within three months.

Additional chief secretary Vinod Kumar was posted in the General Administration Department (GAD) when the government was being formed.

Kumar was transferred as Director General of Academy of Administration. Immediately after that, he was given the charge of Cottage and Village Industries.

Now, he has been transferred as director of MP Tribal Research Institute.

Likewise, when the government was being formed, Principal Secretary Sanjay Shukla was posted in Public Health Engineering and Industries Department.

Shukla was initially transferred from the Industries Department, and then, he was stripped of PHE from where he was sent to Raj Bhawan.

The story did not end there. He was again transferred and sent to Women and Child Welfare Department from where he was recently posted to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Vivek Porwal was posted in CM’s Secretariat and public relations department in December last year. Porwal was shifted from CM’s Secretariat to the revenue department from where he was again transferred as Principal Secretary to the health department. He was also given the charge of the commissioner of health.

During the assembly election, Sanjay Goyal was the divisional commissioner of Ujjain from where he was shifted as secretary to the Technical education. Within three months, he was shifted as secretary to School Education Department.

When the government was formed, Sudam Khade was the commissioner of health. Before the Lok Sabha election, he was appointed divisional commissioner of Gwalior. Now Khade has been posted as commissioner of public relations.

Swatantra Kumar Singh, who was secretary to the OBC, has been posted as commissioner of commercial tax. Afterwards, he was given the additional charge of the commissioner of labour department. Now, he has been removed from both the departments and sent to the loop line, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Department.

Krishna Gopal Tiwari was posted to the Water Resources Department in January. Now, he has been posted as commissioner of Narmadapuram division.

Collector of Panna, Harjinder Singh, was transferred to animal husbandry department in March. Now, he has been posted as director of Rajya Siksha Kendra. Managing Director of Industrial Development Corporation Navneet Kothari has been transferred as secretary to Fishermen’s Welfare Department. Within a few days, he has been sent as secretary to MSME.

According to sources, a few more officers may be transferred in the coming days. Some of these officers, posted during Mohan Yadav’s tenure as Chief Minister, may see some changes in their posting.