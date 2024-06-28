MP: Delay In Essential Document Services, Inconsistencies Within Digital Documentation Irks Residents In Khachrod

People queuing up in the government offices |

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Residents are facing difficulties due to delays in essential document services under the Public Service Guarantee Act. Issues primarily affect vital certificates necessary for school admissions, such as caste, domicile, birth and income certificates.

The root of the problem lies in inconsistencies within digital documentation- spelling variations, address discrepancies and errors in parental details. These inconsistencies hinder the smooth processing of applications through computerised systems, causing frustration among applicants.

Public grievances highlight instances where applications submitted to offices such as revenue and tehsildar fail to receive timely verification and approval. Consequently, essential documents are delayed, impacting farmers' land transactions and parents' ability to enroll their children in schools.

Moreover, unresolved cases related to name transfers, partitions and inheritance matters further underscore administrative inefficiencies within the tehsil. These lingering issues exacerbate delays and contribute to a backlog of pending applications.

The situation has also affected Aadhaar card updates, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among youth facing rejected application forms due to document inconsistencies.

To address these challenges, people urge revenue sub-divisional officer (SDO) Neha Sahu to implement robust measures promptly. Concrete actions are crucial to simplify processes and ease the difficulties faced by farmers and parents relying on the services of the Public Service Guarantee Act.