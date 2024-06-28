 Madhya Pradesh: Farmers In Sendhwa Elated Over Approval For Micro Lift Irrigation Project
The Sendhwa Micro Lift Irrigation Project, estimated at Rs 1,400 crore, aims to irrigate over 40,000 hectares of land through the construction of seven pump houses with a total lift capacity of 465 metres

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Antar Singh Arya in his office |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has granted financial approval for the Sendhwa Micro Lift Irrigation Project, paving the way for Narmada River water to reach the region. This decision, announced after a recent cabinet meeting, marks the culmination of extensive efforts led by Antar Singh Arya, the national president of the ST Commission and former state minister.

Antar Singh Arya, who championed the cause for years, recently met with the CM to submit the detailed project report (DPR), urging prompt action. Following the approval, elation spread among BJP supporters and the farmers in Sendhwa, celebrating the fulfillment of a long-awaited promise.

The Sendhwa Micro Lift Irrigation Project, estimated at Rs 1,400 crore, aims to irrigate over 40,000 hectares of land through the construction of seven pump houses with a total lift capacity of 465 metres. Additionally, the Niwali Tehsil Micro Lift Irrigation Project, costing approximately Rs 1,090 crore, will benefit farmers across 82 villages, irrigating more than 30,000 hectares.

Vikas Arya, BJP district vice president, confirmed that the approval letter for the Sendhwa project had been received, signalling the imminent start of the tender process. Both projects, crucial for agricultural development in the region, had languished due to prior financial constraints but now stand poised to move forward under the current administration's backing.

With these initiatives set to transform agricultural prospects for Sendhwa and Niwali, locals anticipate a significant boost in productivity and economic growth. As preparations for implementation accelerate, stakeholders remain optimistic about the positive impact on the livelihoods of thousands of farmers across the region.

