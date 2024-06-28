Monsoon Woes: Dengue Spreading Tentacles In Indore, 13 New Cases Found

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the inception of monsoon, deadly vector-borne diseases are spreading its tentacles across the city as 13 new dengue patients were found positive on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases has reached to 82, so far. Out of 82 cases, as many as 23 were detected this month. According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, one new case of malaria was also reported, keeping the total number of malaria patients to one.

Out of 13 new cases, nine patients are males and four are females. One of the patients is only four-year-old. As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 42 men and 40 women were affected by the disease and four of them are kids.

'More dengue cases may be detected in coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than that reported last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and itís mainly up to the people to prevent water logging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr Patel said. He added that there are 13 active cases in the city as all the patients are undergoing treatment at homes.