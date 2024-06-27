Indore Shocker: Man Pushes Girlfriend From Terrace After Getting Engaged To Another Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man pushed his female friend from the terrace of his house after an argument between them under Palasia police station limit. Police registered an attempt to murder case on Tuesday and the incident occurred on June 20.

The accused is on the run since the incident. Palasia police station in-charge Manish Mishra said that one Reena Chauhan of Musakhedi, who works in a beauty parlour, had friendship with one Aman Verma of Man Bhawan Nagar, who has a private job, for around 9 months.

Later, the woman came to know that Aman had been engaged to another woman and she went to his house on June 20. They both had an argument and the accused took him to the terrace as his parents were also at home. They again had a dispute and the accused pushed the woman from the second floor and she fell on her back.

She sustained severe injuries in back, head and face and is undergoing treatment at hospital. The police registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused after taking statements from the victim. The accused fled from his house since the incident and police are searching for him.