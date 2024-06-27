Indore: Four Men From Delhi Arrested With Five Firearms | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four men from Delhi were arrested by the crime branch with five firearms, crime branch officials said on Wednesday. They allegedly confessed to bringing firearms from Khargone and were to supply them in Delhi, Punjab, UP and Haryana. Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that information was received that some men were roaming in the Sarwate Bus Stand area with firearms.

The crime branch officials cordoned off the area and arrested four men named Sabir, Navin alias Tarun Singh, Vikas Tank and Sajeev Kumar, all residents of Sultanpuri in New Delhi. During a search five illegal firearms and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

They informed the police that they had brought the firearms from a person from the Sikligar community in Khargone and were going to Delhi. So far, they had allegedly supplied about two dozen firearms to many people in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Punjab.

The police are gathering information about the people who bought the firearms from the accused as well. Also, the accused from Khargone who provided the firearms to them is also being searched for. The accused have been booked under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and further investigation is on.