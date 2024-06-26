MP Shocker: Retd-Serviceman's Son Shoots Self With Dad's Licensed Gun While Parents Were Out On Shopping

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A student, preparing for competitive exams, shot himself with his father's licensed pistol in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He pinned the pistol on the temple of his forehead and pressed the trigger, leading to his death on the spot.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in in Guru Kripa Nagar of Gwalior, when the student's parents were out for shopping.

Mohit Lodhi, the son of retired serviceman Mukesh Singh, was preparing for competitive exams.

According to information, when they returned home at 11:00 PM, they found their son's body on the bedroom floor. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem while starting an investigation into the matter, to identify the reason which led the boy take this horrific step.

Everything seemed fine, but when his parents went out shopping, Mohit used his father's licensed gun to shoot himself. Neighbors heard the gunshot but did not pay much attention to it. The police searched the room but did not find a suicide note and are now examining the student's mobile phone for clues. Mohit was the only child of his parents. Even they are in a state of shock. His father wanted him to be an IPS officer.

Sub-Inspector Gaurav Kumar stated that the licensed gun had been deposited at the Maharajpur police station during the code of conduct period, but it was brought back home on June 22 and kept in the cupboard. Mohit used this gun to shoot himself.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are looking into the details of the student's mobile phone as no suicide note was found.