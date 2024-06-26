 MP Horror: 28-Year-Old Youth Brutally Smashed With Stone, Body Found With Bike On Top In Jabalpur
The deceased has been identified as Sunny Lodhi, a 28-year-old resident of Pindrai, Bhedaghat.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth's body who had left home for work was found dead in a bloodied and naked state in Jabalpur on Wednesday. It is reported that few assailants brutally murdered the man by smashing his face and body with a stone after stripping him naked.

article-image

The incident occurred near the Andhmukh Bypass in the Garha police station area of Jabalpur. The body was discovered just a few steps away from the bypass.

According to information, after the assailants brutally murdered the man by smashing his face and body with a stone after stripping him naked, the murderers then fled the scene, leaving the man's bike on top of his body.

The deceased has been identified as Sunny Lodhi, a 28-year-old resident of Pindrai, Bhedaghat. Sunny was known to set up a small shop near Bhedaghat Station and occasionally worked on trucks.

According to his family, Sunny had a dispute with a man named Pappu Bhaijaan earlier on Wednesday morning. They suspect that this dispute led to Sunny's murder.

article-image

Upon receiving the information, police teams from Garha, Sanjeevani Nagar, Tilwara, and Bhedaghat, along with senior police officers, fingerprint experts, and an FSL team, rushed to the scene and began investigating the case.

City Superintendent of Police Devendra Pratap Singh Chauhan stated that Sunny's body was found in a bloodied and naked state, suggesting that he was killed by being hit with a stone, multiple times.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and multiple teams have been formed to search for the suspects and thoroughly investigate the case.

