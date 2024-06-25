Indore: Illegal House Of Murder Accused Of BJP Youth Wing Leader Monu Kalyane Bulldozed; Huge Police Force Deployed At Site (WATCH)

Monu Kalyane Murder Case: Illegal House Of Accused In Usha Phatak Area Bulldozed; Huge Police Force Deployed At Site | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the murder of Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s close aide and BJYM vice president Monu Kalyane, the illegal house of the two accused located in Usha Phatak area of the city was bulldozed by Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

There was an uproar of a huge crowd in front of the illegal construction during the demolition, due to which a large police force was deployed at the site.

Accused Arjun and Piyush (uncle and nephew) Pathrod lived with their family in a three-storey building. The entire house has been deserted since the incident. Also, both the accused were arrested shortly after the crime.

What was the incident?

The BJYM vice president Monu Kalyane was shot dead by two youths near Chimanbagh on Jail Road in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The incident occurred while Kalyane was hanging up the posters for the Bhagwa Vahan Rally, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday afternoon.

The two accused came near the deceased saying they were interested in the rally and when Monu started to check his mobile phone, the accused opened fire one by one on him and fled the spot.

According to information, the houses of deceased Monu Kalyane and accused Arjun Pathrod are nearby.

Supporters set accused’s house ablaze soon after the murder

As soon as Monu Kalyane was shot, the enraged BJP supporters crashed into Arjun’s house. There they damaged the vehicles and set the house ablaze.

The devastated family of the deceased on the other hand, demands hanging of both the accused.