MP: Heavy Police Force Deployed, Hundreds Join Last Rites Of Monu Kalyane

Hundreds of people and supporters join the last rites of Kalyane | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the murder of Monu Kalyane, his supporters damaged many vehicles and set ablaze the house of one of the accused. Seeing the tense atmosphere and to avoid an unwarranted situation, a heavy police force was deployed at Jail Road and the houses of the accused.

The road between Chikmanglur Square and DRP Line was blocked by the police for traffic for a few hours. The force from police lines was also called at the spot. Supporters were seen angry over the incident so the police force was keeping an eye on them as well. The traffic police force also reached there to manage the traffic situation. The last rites of the deceased were performed in presence of the police force. It is said that Monu Kalyane had to take out Bhagwa Vahan Rally around 5 pm from Chimanbagh Ground to Rajwada and he had invited many senior BJP leaders including Vijayvargiya.

Man on way to Sanwariya Seth returns to city

DCP Pandey informed that after the murder, one Manoj was named by someone when the police began a search for him. Manoj was on way to Sanwariya Seth and after knowing the incident, he returned to the city and met police officials to prove that he is innocent. The name of another man came to light but he was also innocent.

Was a good activist

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya informed media persons that Monu Kalyane was a good activist of the party and a good office bearer. Information was received that he was killed by his neighbours and strict action would be taken against the accused. On the question of city's law and order situation, Vijayvargiya replied that the law and order situation of the city is good as there is no gang war in the city these days.