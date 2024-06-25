MP: Speeding Biker Hits A Herd Of Stray Cows In Sagar, Both Dead; Disturbing VISUALS Surfaces

MP: Bike Rider, Cow Die After Speeding Bike Hits A Herd Of Stray Cows In Sagar; Disturbing VISUALS Surfaces | X

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a frightening incident, a bike rider and a calf allegedly died in Sagar, late at night, after the speeding bike hit the herd of cows sitting in the middle of the road. The accident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area which is doing rounds on social media at present.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Himanshu Mishra (24), a resident of MP's Sagar. The accident took place in front of the office of Pradhan Chaura Group in the district.

Stray cows claimed another life.



In MP's Sagar, Himanshu Mishra (24) hit a herd of stray cows sitting on the road.



He fell down and his head hit an electric poll leading to his immediate death.



In the video, it can be seen that the speeding bike hit the herd of stray cows sitting on the road. After hitting the cows, the bike rider Himanshu lost his bike’s balance and collided with an electric pole on the road leading to his immediate death.

Calf got tossed in the air

On the other hand, one of the cows sitting in the herd also seem to die as it got hit badly from the bike and got tossed on the road, after which no movement was observed in the cattle. Whereas, the other frightened cows started running from the spot.

As per the information, the deceased, Himanshu Mishra (24) was the lone child of his parents.