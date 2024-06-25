MP Horror: Trolley Driver’s Head Severed As He Bends Out Of Window To Spit Gutka

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gutka-spitting bid turned out to be fatal for a trolley driver in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. As the driver bent out of the window of his moving trolley to spit the chewing tobacco, another trolley coming from the opposite direction crashed into him leaving him dead, the police informed.

The horrific accident left the commuters stunned as the driver's severed head fell out on the road.

According to Suatala police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve, “A driver died in a road accident under Suatala police station. The accident happened when the driver pulled his head out of the window to spit tobacco, due to which he came in the grip of a trolley coming from the opposite direction. The head and hand of the deceased got separated from his body. The accused driver is being searched for.”

Atla police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve said that Akash Makasare (22), resident of village Talwara Dam of Barwani district, was going towards Khargone in a pickup vehicle after delivering vegetables from Jabalpur. Police have registered a case and taken the body in its custody.

Accused trolley driver absconding

As per reports, the accused trolley driver fled the spot along with the vehicle as soon as the accident occurred. Locals informed the police that he fled towards Jabalpur road. The police are now trying to locate the trolley on the basis of CCTV cameras installed on the road.

Body part found far from accident site

Panic gripped the locals when they found a severed hand lying on the road, far away from the accident spot. After learning about the incident, they informed Suatala police about the same, after which the police reached the spot and took the hand in their possession.

According to information, as construction work was ongoing on the road, vehicles were allowed to move from only one side. This is the reason behind the deadly accident and death of the truck driver.