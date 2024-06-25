MP Horror: Stray Dogs Attack 2-Year-Old Girl Playing Outside, Tear Her To Death

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A pack of stray dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl and killed her in Khargone on Monday. The toddler was playing outside when the aggressive canines pounced on her and bit her to death.

The incident occurred on Monday evening around 7:30 PM on Mangarul Road. After being fatally bitten by a pack of stray dogs, she was rushed to the district hospital by her relatives, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Toddler wandered onto road while playing

According to the police, the girl's father, Sanjay, was preparing dinner at home while her mother was bathing. Inside the house, the 2-year-old, named Rani, was playing with two other children. During this time, the children started watching videos on a mobile phone, and Rani wandered out onto the road.

It was there that she was viciously attacked by four to five stray dogs. The dogs mauled her neck, hands, legs, and face, leaving her severely injured and covered in blood. Upon hearing her cries, her parents rushed outside and managed to scare away the dogs.

Rani's parents immediately rushed her to the district hospital in critical condition. Despite the doctors' best efforts, Rani succumbed to her injuries, leading to heartbreaking scenes of her mother in tears holding her lifeless body.

Following the incident, SDM Bhaskar Gachale from the district hospital arrived to gather information. This incident is reminiscent of a similar tragedy in Bediya a year and a half ago, where a 5-year-old girl was also fatally attacked by stray dogs.