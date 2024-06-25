Video: Jewelry Trader Shot Dead By Man Who Owed Him Money; Brother Suspects Kin Involvement In Murder

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A jewelry trader was shot dead by a man who owed him money in Shivpuri. The whole incident was captured in a video, which surfaced on Monday.

Jewelry trader Dharmendra Soni was shot dead by Rohit Kewat over unpaid debt near Madhia Pond in Shivpura's Khaniyadhana town.



Dharmendra was rushed to Jhansi hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred in Shivpuri's Khaniyadhana town. The jewelry trader, Dharmendra Soni, was attacked by a man named Rohit Kewat, who is a history-sheeter. The incident took place during an argument over the unpaid debt. The incident was captured on video, which surfaced on Monday.

The shooting occurred near Madhia Pond. In the video, both men were sitting on a temple platform and were discussing about the unpaid amount. Rohit took out a gun from his pocket and fired a shot at Dharmendra, and though Dharmendra ducked, the bullet grazed his forehead, after which he fell then and there itself, causing a deep wound. Dharmendra was immediately taken to a hospital in Jhansi, where he later died.

Following the emergence of the video, additional charges were added to the initial case of attempted murder. Dharmendra's brother, Chandan Soni, accused their cousins, Ravi Soni and Kamlesh Soni, of being involved in the attack through posts on social media.

SDOP Pichhore, Prashant Sharma, confirmed that the FIR against Rohit Kewat has been updated to include charges of murder, and the police have arrested Rohit.