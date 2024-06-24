MP: Two Drunk Bikers Slap Commuters Along The Road For Fun; Accidentally Fell Down, Caught & Beaten By Public (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two drunk miscreants harassed commuters along the road in Gwalior, and slapped them for fun, thinking their speeding bike will save them. But, as they say Karma hits back...their bike slipped and the duo fell down. Angry, commuters held them and beat them to teach a lesson.

The video showing angry commuters thrashing them at the roadside has surfaced.

The duo were handed over to the police and were riding a motorcycle without a number plate.

The incident unfolded in the crowded area of Phool Bagh in Gwalior, where the two drunk youths several passersby and slapped them without any reason. However, their reckless spree came to an abrupt halt when they lost control of their bike and fell.

The intention of the miscreants riding a motorcycle without a number plate was to strike fear, but were soon caught by the public caught them.

According to the eyewitnesses, the two young men were riding recklessly, slapping and hitting people while speeding along. This caused some individuals to fall from their vehicles, resulting in injuries.

Eventually, the miscreants lost control of their motorcycle near Phool Bagh Chowpati, leading to its uncontrolled crash. The public swiftly apprehended them.

Then, they were restrained with railings until the police arrived quite some time later. One of the offenders is identified as Manish Kashyap from Kumharpura, while the other is Deepak Prajapati from Thathipur, both working as laborers.

The police were alerted to the situation and promptly reached the scene with the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The offenders were subsequently taken into custody and brought to the police station for further legal proceedings.