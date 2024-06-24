 MP: Two Drunk Bikers Slap Commuters Along The Road For Fun; Accidentally Fell Down, Caught & Beaten By Public (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Two Drunk Bikers Slap Commuters Along The Road For Fun; Accidentally Fell Down, Caught & Beaten By Public (WATCH)

MP: Two Drunk Bikers Slap Commuters Along The Road For Fun; Accidentally Fell Down, Caught & Beaten By Public (WATCH)

The offenders were subsequently taken into custody and brought to the police station for further legal proceedings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two drunk miscreants harassed commuters along the road in Gwalior, and slapped them for fun, thinking their speeding bike will save them. But, as they say Karma hits back...their bike slipped and the duo fell down. Angry, commuters held them and beat them to teach a lesson.

The video showing angry commuters thrashing them at the roadside has surfaced.

The duo were handed over to the police and were riding a motorcycle without a number plate.

The incident unfolded in the crowded area of Phool Bagh in Gwalior, where the two drunk youths several passersby and slapped them without any reason. However, their reckless spree came to an abrupt halt when they lost control of their bike and fell.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Youth Pays With Life For Casting Eye On Childhood Friend's Lover
article-image
Read Also
10 Must-Visit Spots In Pachmarhi
article-image

The intention of the miscreants riding a motorcycle without a number plate was to strike fear, but were soon caught by the public caught them.

According to the eyewitnesses, the two young men were riding recklessly, slapping and hitting people while speeding along. This caused some individuals to fall from their vehicles, resulting in injuries.

Eventually, the miscreants lost control of their motorcycle near Phool Bagh Chowpati, leading to its uncontrolled crash. The public swiftly apprehended them.

Read Also
MP: Home-Guard Jawan, His Son & Nephew Killed By Family Members Over Land Dispute In Damoh
article-image

Then, they were restrained with railings until the police arrived quite some time later. One of the offenders is identified as Manish Kashyap from Kumharpura, while the other is Deepak Prajapati from Thathipur, both working as laborers.

The police were alerted to the situation and promptly reached the scene with the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The offenders were subsequently taken into custody and brought to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Two Drunk Bikers Slap Commuters Along The Road For Fun; Accidentally Fell Down, Caught & Beaten...

MP: Two Drunk Bikers Slap Commuters Along The Road For Fun; Accidentally Fell Down, Caught & Beaten...

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao Calls On MP CM Mohan Yadav

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao Calls On MP CM Mohan Yadav

WATCH: '12th Fail' IPS Officer Manoj Sharma & Actor Sharad Kelkar Visit Homeland Gwalior-Chambal;...

WATCH: '12th Fail' IPS Officer Manoj Sharma & Actor Sharad Kelkar Visit Homeland Gwalior-Chambal;...

MP Shocker! Youth Pays With Life For Casting Eye On Childhood Friend's Lover

MP Shocker! Youth Pays With Life For Casting Eye On Childhood Friend's Lover

MP CM Mohan Yadav Adorns Tribal Attire To Pay Tribute To Rani Durgavati Memorial On Her 461st...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Adorns Tribal Attire To Pay Tribute To Rani Durgavati Memorial On Her 461st...