 Woman Brutally Thrashes Retired ASI Father-In-Law For Mother-In-Law Leaves Veranda Lights On In MP's Gwalior
The retired ASI was identified as Phool Singh Kushwaha, resident of Gwalior’s Bank Colony. He was allegedly attacked by his daughter-in-law, Manju Kushwaha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly stabbed her retired ASI father-in-law multiple times in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after a her mother-in-law left the lights on in veranda during night, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the victim was identified as Phool Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Gwalior’s Bank Colony. He was allegedly attacked by his daughter-in-law, Manju Kushwaha.

According to the reports, the trouble began when the mother-in-law, Bhuri Bai, turned on the light of the house after returning from temple late at night.

Manju allegedly abused her which led the elderly Bhuri to file a complaint with the police.

On returning home, Bhuri found the door of the house locked from inside which made her to spend the night in the neighbourhood.

However, as Bhuri returned early in the morning when, she returned to her house, she saw her husband Phool Singh in a pool of blood with severe head and body injuries.

Victim informed Bhuri that Manju had attacked him late at night. He was then rushed to Murar Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigation were started and an FIR has been registered against Manju Kushwaha in Murar police station based on the complaint of Bhuri Bai.

