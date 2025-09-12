Teenager Booked For Hitting Constable, Dragging Him On Car Bonnet For 30 Feet In MP's Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police, on Friday, have registered an FIR against the teenager who hit a constable with a car and dragged him for nearly 30 feet in the city.

The minor (16-year-old) has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and obstructing government work.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, September 10, near Kesar Mall on Racecourse Road.

According to information, the teenager driving a car recklessly rammed into six vehicles one after another.

When constable Atul Sharma tried to stop him, the boy hit him and dragged him on the bonnet before police managed to stop the car through barricading.

In the accident, Constable Sharma and two others, including a woman, were injured.

Police had initially caught the accused after the hit-and-run incident but later released him on notice.

Officials are now verifying his exact age through documents. During questioning, it was revealed that the accused is 16 years old and the son of a retired Army subedar.



Video went viral

Traffic police officer critically inj*r*d after being dragged 10 meters while trying to stop a minor driver who hit multiple vehicles in MP's Gwalior#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #Gwalior pic.twitter.com/RBDNS1Cs16 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 11, 2025

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing the traffic police officer sitting on the roadside with his severely injured and profusely bleeding leg. On the other hand, the bystanders can be heard hurling abuses at the minor, who is seen trying to defend himself.