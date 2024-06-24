MP: Man, His Son & Nephew Killed Over By Family Members Over Land Dispute In Damoh

Pixabay

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic incident reported on Monday morning in Damoh district, where three men were allegedly murdered following a dispute over family land. The 50-year-old, his son and nephew were shot and stabbed by a sharp weapon following a heated argument within the family.

The incident occurred at Bansatarkheda village under the jurisdiction of Damoh Dehat (rural) police station.

According to Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi, the 50 year old man his son, and a nephew lost their lives following a heated dispute over land within their family.

According to information, the altercation resulted in two individuals being fatally shot, while another succumbed to injuries, who was stabbed by a sharp-edged weapon. Initial investigations suggest that the violent confrontation stemmed from ongoing tensions over land ownership and rights within the family.

The two youth died on the spot. Around 10 to 15 empty shells have been found at the scene. Meanwhile, the third murder was committed in the house by cutting the throat of Home Guard soldier Ramesh Vishwakarma. The police are currently unable to disclose anything clearly.

The authorities have identified two suspects involved in the crime and are actively pursuing them.

The victims have been identified as Ramesh Vishwakarma, aged 50, his son Umesh Vishwakarma (23), and nephew Ravi Vishwakarma (24). The police continue to probe the incident to ascertain further details surrounding the tragic event.