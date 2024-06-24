Video: One Man, Cop Injured After Stone Pelting At Madhavrao Scindia Stadium Amid MPL-2024

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two injured after chaos erupted and public pelted stones for not being able to enter during the MPL-2024 final match at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The final match of the tournament was between Bhopal Leopards and Jabalpur Lions. Jabalpur Lions won the title by bowling out Bhopal Leopards for 216 runs.

A large crowd, unable to enter the stadium, started throwing stones, resulting in injuries to a young man and a cop. The police used mild force to control the situation.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association had provided free online tickets for the match, leading to a large number of people showing up outside the stadium. Despite empty seats inside, the officials closed the entry gates. When the police used mild force to control the crowd, the situation escalated, and people started throwing stones.

Kamlesh Gurjar, a young man, was injured by a police baton. He said, "I was caught in the crowd when the police started hitting people. I got hurt on my head." A policeman was also injured by a stone. The stadium has a capacity of 30,000 spectators, but only 12,000 to 15,000 people attended the match.

The Madhya Pradesh Premier League-2024 was held at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. Five teams participated in the tournament: Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Rewa Jaguars, Jabalpur Lions, and Malwa Panthers.

The tournament ran from June 15 and lasted for nine days. In the final match, Bhopal Leopards won the toss and chose to bowl. Jabalpur Lions scored 249 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Abhishek Pathak scored 142 runs off 62 balls with 12 fours and 11 sixes. Abhishek and Arpit Gaur had an 84-run partnership for the first wicket in 5.5 overs. Arpit scored 43 runs off 16 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes.