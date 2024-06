Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Regal Homes, Shiv Nagar, Sonagiri & More; Check Full List Below

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 24 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimise inconvenience.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Regal Homes, Bengali colony, New And Old Shriram Parisar, Diksha Nagar, Kadambini, Rameshwaram, Amrit homes, Gulabi Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 01:00 Pm

Area: Shiv Nagar, Sulabh Complex, Ratnagiri, Police Chowki, Sahakari Parisar, Kalpana Nagar, Sonagiri A & C-Sector, Balaji Hospital, Aaradhan Hospital, Sachin Mamta Hospital and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area: Rambha nagar, New kabad khana, Liaqat market., dulichand bagh, Ibrahim Ganj, Rajdeo Col., Eye Hospital, Guru nanak col., Shanti nagar , New Sindhi Colony, Arif Nagar, Nishatpura and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.