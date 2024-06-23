MP Weather Update: Monsoon Set To Arrive In State With Heavy Rains In Bhopal, Indore & More

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon in the heart of India is set to enter within two days. There are three weather systems active in Madhya Pradesh - Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation, and Trough Line. Due to this, there is heavy rain in some places and thunderstorms and strong winds in others.

In Bhopal, there was light drizzle on Sunday morning. Some districts are cloudy. Prior to this, on Saturday, there was heavy rain in several cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Sehore.

On Saturday, there was rainfall in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Raisen, Satna, Harda, Seoni, Sehore, Itarsi, Mhow, and Sarangpur in Rajgarh district. In Satna, lightning strikes at different locations resulted in the deaths of 4 people and injuries to 5 others. In Hirapur village of Harda district, another person died. Lightning was also seen in Bhopal at night.

What does the meteorological department say?

IMD, Bhopal, stated that the rain activities in the state are due to the Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation, and Trough Line. Another system is becoming active in the Bay of Bengal on June 25-26. As for the monsoon, it is expected to arrive in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain, Guna, Satna, Sagar, Chhatarpur, and Rewa in the next 2 to 3 days. The monsoon is continuously advancing.

Heat persists in many cities

Many cities experienced humidity and heat. Prithvipur in Niwari was the hottest, with a daytime temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius. In Shivpuri, the temperature was 41 degrees. Seoni had the lowest temperature at 28 degrees. Khandwa and Chhindwara recorded 29.5 degrees.

Talking about major cities, Bhopal recorded 35.5 degrees, Indore 33.8 degrees, Gwalior 38.6 degrees, Jabalpur 35.8 degrees, and Ujjain 36.7 degrees.

Weather Predictions for the next two days:

June 24: Yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms has been issued to the districts of Indore, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Harda, Dewas, Khandwa, Sehore, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Betul, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Sheopur Kalan, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Satna, Datia, Chattarpur, Panna, Rewa, Mauganj and Sidhi.

Weather will be clear in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Katni, Umaria, Mehar, Shahdol and Anuppur districts.

June 25: Yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms has been issued for Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior and several other districts.

Weather will be clear in Jabalpur, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Katni and Narsinghpur districts.