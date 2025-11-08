 Bhopal News: Miscreants Flee With Businessman's Cash, Suspects Caught On CCTV
Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects based on the footage

Saturday, November 08, 2025
MP News: Miscreants Flee With Bizman’s Cash, Suspects Caught On CCTV | AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants decamped with a bag containing cash belonging to a grain merchant under Hanumanganj police station limits late Friday night.

The incident occurred within minutes when the businessman left the bag on his scooter while checking the lock of his nearby warehouse.

According to reports, the victim identified as Vicky Valechani, a native of Itarsi and a resident of New Jail Road, runs grains shop in Jumerati.

After closing his shop at about 10.15 pm, Valechani placed a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh and important documents on the footboard of his scooter before walking a short distance to check his warehouse lock. He found the bag missing when he returned after a while.

Despite searching the area throughout the night, Vicky could not locate the stolen bag and approached Mangalwara police station. The police inspected the spot and later directed him to lodge complaint at Hanumanganj police station as the area falls under their jurisdiction.

During investigation, police viewed nearby CCTV footages and spotted two suspicious individuals believed to be involved in the theft. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects based on the footage.

