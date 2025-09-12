Girl Shot Multiple Times In Broad Daylight In Gwalior, Attacker Arrested |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young girl was shot several times in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior in broad daylight on Friday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place near Roop Singh Stadium and the attacker stopped the girl and fired repeatedly at her face.

She sustained 4-5 bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Police officers posted nearby tried to stop the attacker, but he pointed his pistol at them as well. To overpower him, police had to fire tear gas shells before finally arresting him.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be discovered.

At present, further investigation is being carried out and the motive behind the attack is being probed.

Further details are underway.