MP Shocker! Youth Pays With Life For Casting Eye On Childhood Friend's Lover

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking revelation has surfaced in Gwalior murder case: the youth, who was found dead near Veerpur Dam a few days ago, was murdered by his childhood friend. The accused has been arrested from Nagpur. He confessed his crime to the police that his friend was trying to get closer to his girlfriend, therefore he killed him.

The incident occurred in Girwai police station area, where, a young man was murdered by his childhood friend. The police arrested the accused in Nagpur and brought him to Gwalior on Sunday. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he killed his friend because the friend was making advances towards his girlfriend.

On the morning of June 20, a bloodied body was found near Veerpur Dam. The investigation revealed that the young man was beaten to death with sticks and clubs.

The victim was identified as Pankaj Raj Jatav, who is a resident of Beldaron ka Pura. Further inquiries showed that Pankaj had left his home on the night of June 19, saying he was going to a birthday party. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

According to information, Pankaj was last seen with Pawan Kushwaha, his childhood friend who also worked as a laborer. When Pawan couldn't be found, the police's suspicion grew.

Investigations revealed that Pawan was hiding at a relative's place in Nagpur. The police team went to Nagpur and arrested him on Saturday night. Pawan confessed to the crime.

The Murder

During questioning, Pawan informed the police that on the day of the incident, he had called Pankaj under the pretext of celebrating his younger brother's birthday. He gave Pankaj alcohol, and when Pankaj was heavily intoxicated, Pawan took him towards Girwai Veerpur Dam. He then hit Pankaj on the head with a stick. Before Pankaj could recover, Pawan continued to strike him repeatedly with a stone and sticks on his head and face. After the assault, Pawan fled to Maharashtra.

Pawan further told the police, "Pankaj was a good friend, but he was trying to get close to my girlfriend. He was following her, and they became friends. I didn't like this, so I planned to get rid of him."

CSP Ashok Singh Jadon stated that the accused has been arrested and has confessed to the crime.