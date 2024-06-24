MP Shocker: Child Dies After Dilapidated Wall Of Govt Bungalow Collapses In Gwalior

Labour Quarter behind the empty Government Bungalow | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An unfortunate incident occurred when a dilapidated wall of a vacant government bungalow suddenly collapsed, killing a young child playing nearby on Monday. The incident occurred in the Bhadauria Market area of Darpan Colony, Gwalior. Hearing the sound of the wall collapsing, the child's family members rushed to the scene and dug through the rubble to pull the child out, but by then, the child had already passed away.

The police stated that the family has left to perform the final rites in Agra, and any further action will be taken if they file a complaint.

According to information, behind the government bungalow were labor quarters where Rakesh Batham, his wife Shanti Batham, and their daughter Madhu were living. Around 9:30 in the morning, Madhu's one-and-a-half-year-old son Sahil was playing in the courtyard. Suddenly, the dilapidated wall at the back of the bungalow collapsed. Hearing the noise, Sahil's family and neighbors rushed to the scene and saw the child buried under the rubble. Despite their best efforts to remove the debris and rescue the child, his pulse had already weakened. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following this, Sahil's body was taken by his family to Tundla, to be with his father Indrajit Batham for the final rites.