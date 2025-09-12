 Jabalpur Police Bust Illegal Arms Deal, Arrest Key Accused With 5 Pistols, 2 Live Cartridges & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJabalpur Police Bust Illegal Arms Deal, Arrest Key Accused With 5 Pistols, 2 Live Cartridges & More

Jabalpur Police Bust Illegal Arms Deal, Arrest Key Accused With 5 Pistols, 2 Live Cartridges & More

Informant gave the details about the accused to the police

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Illegal Trade Arms Accused Arrested In MP's Jabalpur; 5 Country-Made Pistols, 2 Cartridges Recovered | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Police have arrested a key accused involved in illegal arms trade and recovered five country-made pistols, two cartridges and a motorcycle during a search operation.

The action was carried out by the Sanjeevani Nagar Police team under the direction of Additional SP Zone-2, Pallavi Shukla.

Read Also
Two Brothers Die Of Painless Snakebite While Watching TV In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat
article-image

Police received a information on September 11 that Ashish Mishra, a resident of Ghampaur, was present at Andhmuk bypass for a weapon deal.

Police surrounded the spot and caught Mishra near a bus stop who was wearing a brown T-shirt and blue jeans.

FPJ Shorts
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?

During the search, one pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from his waist and four more pistols were found in a bag on his Honda Shine motorcycle (MP 20 NN 1808).

Read Also
32-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹12 Lakh After Girl Befriends Him On Facebook, Tricks Him In Fake...
article-image

The accused was identified as 36-year-old Ashish Mishra who has a criminal history.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Police have begun interrogating him to trace the source and network of the illegal weapons.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Desh Ki Suraksha Sabse Zaroori Hai...' Guna MLA Warns Of Nepal-Like Situation In India,...
article-image

It is noteworthy that on June 1, 2025, a youth who was caught with 20 cartridges had revealed that he got them from Ashish Mishra.

The accused Mishra has also been arrested earlier with three pistols and nine cartridges with four cases already registered against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Youth Tied, Beaten Brutally By Girlfriend's Family As He Visits Her In Madhya Pradesh's...

VIDEO: Youth Tied, Beaten Brutally By Girlfriend's Family As He Visits Her In Madhya Pradesh's...

Two Brothers Die Of Painless Snakebite While Watching TV In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

Two Brothers Die Of Painless Snakebite While Watching TV In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

VIDEO: MP Woman Counters Men’s Sticks & Axes With Her ‘Chappal’; Refuses To Step Back In MP's...

VIDEO: MP Woman Counters Men’s Sticks & Axes With Her ‘Chappal’; Refuses To Step Back In MP's...

32-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹12 Lakh After Girl Befriends Him On Facebook, Tricks Him In Fake...

32-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹12 Lakh After Girl Befriends Him On Facebook, Tricks Him In Fake...

Fight To Establish Oneself Not Easy, Especially For Women, Says, Filmmaker Seema Kapoor In Bhopal

Fight To Establish Oneself Not Easy, Especially For Women, Says, Filmmaker Seema Kapoor In Bhopal