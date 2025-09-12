Jabalpur Police Bust Illegal Arms Deal, Arrest Key Accused With 5 Pistols, 2 Live Cartridges & More

Illegal Trade Arms Accused Arrested In MP's Jabalpur; 5 Country-Made Pistols, 2 Cartridges Recovered | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Police have arrested a key accused involved in illegal arms trade and recovered five country-made pistols, two cartridges and a motorcycle during a search operation.

The action was carried out by the Sanjeevani Nagar Police team under the direction of Additional SP Zone-2, Pallavi Shukla.

Police received a information on September 11 that Ashish Mishra, a resident of Ghampaur, was present at Andhmuk bypass for a weapon deal.

Police surrounded the spot and caught Mishra near a bus stop who was wearing a brown T-shirt and blue jeans.

During the search, one pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from his waist and four more pistols were found in a bag on his Honda Shine motorcycle (MP 20 NN 1808).

The accused was identified as 36-year-old Ashish Mishra who has a criminal history.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Police have begun interrogating him to trace the source and network of the illegal weapons.

It is noteworthy that on June 1, 2025, a youth who was caught with 20 cartridges had revealed that he got them from Ashish Mishra.

The accused Mishra has also been arrested earlier with three pistols and nine cartridges with four cases already registered against him.