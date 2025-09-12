 Two Brothers Die Of Painless Snakebite While Watching TV In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat
Police said that initially the family did not realise a snakebite had occurred, as the symptoms appeared later.

Friday, September 12, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two young brothers died after being bitten by a venomous snake while watching television with their father in Madhya Pradesh, as reported on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kulpa village of Lanji tehsil on Sunday night around 10 pm.

The victims were identified as Kunal and Ishant Dahare, sons of Dinesh Dahare. 

According to information, both children began vomiting suddenly and the family called a doctor. As the doctor could not identify the cause, he advised rushing them to a hospital in Gondia.

On the way, the younger son Ishant died. However, Kunal was admitted but passed away during treatment. Their father, Dinesh, also showed symptoms of a snakebite and is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

When villagers searched the house, they found and killed a Common Krait, locally called Dandekar. The species is known for its painless bite, which often goes unnoticed until it is too late.

The children’s mother has been left in deep shock, while relatives and villagers have gathered to support the grieving family.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)  and are investigating.

Experts said the incident is a reminder of the danger posed by nocturnal snakes like the Common Krait, which often enter rural homes at night. 

Their bites may cause vomiting, paralysis, or breathing problems hours after the attack, making them especially deadly.

