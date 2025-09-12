'Santoor' Player Rahul Sharma’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience At Badal Raag Concert In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A soulful performance of santoor player Rahul Sharma won the hearts of the audience at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Thursday, the second day of the four-day classical music concert ‘Badal Raag’.

52-year-old Rahul Sharma dedicated his performance to his father and guru, the legendary music maestro Shivkumar Sharma, who is widely respected for popularising the santoor in Indian classical music.

During his performance, Rahul presented Alaap, Jod, and Jhala in the melodious raga Miyan Malhar, which received a huge round of applause from the audience that gathered in good numbers.

He performed three compositions written in 10-matra Jhaptaal and Madhyalay Drut Taal, showcasing his deep understanding of rhythm and melody. The performance was accompanied by tabla player Ojas Adhia, who provided perfect support throughout the evening.

The concert began earlier with a wonderful performance by young violinist Rishabh Malik. He performed raga Megh in Vilambit Ek Taal, taking the audience on a musical journey through soft and expressive notes. He concluded his set with the popular bhajan ‘Baaje Muraliya Baaje’, which was well-received by the audience. Manoj Patidar accompanied him on the tabla, adding depth to the performance.

The concert, part of the ongoing cultural event ‘Badal Raag’, continues to attract classical music lovers from across the region. Music enthusiasts praised the event for its perfect blend of tradition and young talent. The atmosphere at Bharat Bhavan was filled with admiration and joy as the audience enjoyed an evening of pure classical music.