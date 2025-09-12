Fight To Establish Oneself Not Easy, Especially For Women, Says, Filmmaker Seema Kapoor In Bhopal

Filmmaker Seema Kapoor interacting with audience at an event ‘Vanita Chetna’ at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Thursday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Filmmaker and writer Seema Kapoor has said that failure in love, being insulted or husband deserting one - all this is very painful for a woman.

On being asked when legendary actor Om Puri (her former hubby) left this world, how did she get herself out of that depression, Seema said, “At that time I thought, am I so bad that I should be left alone? Then I channelised my grief and started writing stories. I read and wrote a lot on spirituality ,” she said, adding that “someone once told me that no one in this world is so great that you can die for him or her. I learnt that this life has been given to me by God as a prasad, and I have to live it well.”

Seema was talking to media persons on the sidelines of an event ‘Vanita Chetna,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh State Women Commission at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Thursday. She is the sister of director and playwright Ranjit Kapoor, actor and television personality Annu Kapoor, and filmmaker Nikhil Kapoor. She is a former wife of legendary actor Om Puri.

About his theatrical journey, Seema said that “My father had a theatre company called "Bhopal Theatre". This was at a time when there were very few theatre companies in India. This was before the partition of India. My father started this company then, and this is why we have had a deep connection with theatre since childhood.”

About how she got the idea of writing her autobiography 'Yun Guzari Hain Ab Talak,’ published by Rajkamal Prakashan, and how long she has been working on it, she said “I had thought of writing this book a long time ago. In my father's drama company, there were many women on whom novels should have been written. They used to play very unique characters, which are unknown to the common man,” she said, adding that “Nowadays, people know film actors due to the media, but very few people know what their real life is.”

Similarly, women from the world of theatre, whose lives and struggles people could not understand, were often considered vulgar. “I have tried to bring out the same truth. It took me about 7 to 8 years to complete this book,” she said.

About how the book inspires people, Seema said that every person's life is unique. “Our struggle is also a part of that. The struggle continued when we were children, then till we became young. The fight to establish oneself is not easy, especially for a woman,” she said, adding that “ a woman has to go through many challenges and dimensions in this journey. Until she establishes herself, she has to handle herself again and again."