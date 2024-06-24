MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots Ex-Girlfriend Dead On Her Wedding Day

Representative Image | Pixabay

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported in Datia-Jhansi on Monday, when a jilted lover shot dead his ex-girlfriend while she was getting ready for her wedding in a beauty parlour. The accused barged in and offered her to elope with him, however the woman refused. Furious, the obsessed lover shot her dead.

Both the victim and the accused were residents of Bargaon village which comes under the Sinawal police station jurisdiction in Datia, Madhya Pradesh.

Police have registered a case under multiple sections, including murder and attempted murder. Both Jhansi and Datia police are jointly searching for the killer.

According to information, the perpetrator is identified as Deepak, who was lived near the bride's residence and had try to elope with her before. Deepak travelled from Datia to Jhansi where the bride was to be married to someone else. Deepak went to meet the bride in a beauty parlour where she was getting ready. He confessed his love to the girl and asked her to marry and elope with him. The girl swiftly refused which made Deepak angry.

Consumed by his obsession, Deepak shot the bride twice in the chest as she was getting ready in her bridal attire. She fell to the ground and died instantly.

Deepak is currently on the run, evading police. Both Jhansi and Datia police are jointly searching for the killer.

Previously tried to elope with the victim

Deepak and the victim lived close to each other, which led to family and societal objections to their marriage despite belonging to the same community. The girl also did not want to marry Deepak.

Previously, she had eloped with him but returned home after a couple of days and ended her relationship with him. However, Deepak remained infatuated and determined to win her at any cost.