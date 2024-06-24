TCS Female Employee Jumps From 10th Floor In Indore, Dies

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A female employee of TCS jumped off the 10th floor of a commercial building in Indore on Monday afternoon. She died on the spot. The incident occurred at BCM Heights, located in the Vijay Nagar area of Indore city.

The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained, and a team of police is investigating the case. A team of forensic experts was also present at the scene of the incident, and they found the victim's mobile phone on the roof.

According to information, the deceased is identified as Surbhi Jain, a resident of Vijaya Nagar. The deceased was working as a project manager at the tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The police sources say that on Monday afternoon, this young lady went on the tenth floor of the BCM Heights building and took this step. The fall resulted in her death on the spot.

After the information about the incident reached the police, TI and other staff, including a forensics team, reached the crime scene. While investigating, they found Jain's mobile phone on the floor from where she jumped. Attempts are being made to contact her family and extract information from her mobile phone. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Third such suicide case in past week

Previously, on June 19, a 7th-grade student committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor. She left home to go to school. Her father dropped her off at the gate and returned home. Instead of taking the school bus, the student went to another building, took the lift to the top floor, and jumped off.

Similarly, on June 17, a 10-year-old boy hanged himself to death following an argument with friend.