Video: Tent Collapse At Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Event In Shivpuri Due To Heavy Rain; No Injuries Reported

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A tent collapsed at an event of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia due to heavy rain in Shivpuri on Tuesday. All the people present in the event were safely rescued, no casualty of injury was reported.

WATCH | Tent Collapse at Shivpuri Event Attended by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia; Minister and Supporters Narrowly Escape Injury, Event Postponed#JyotiradityaScindia #Shivpuri #Tent #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/7fePAkohzl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 26, 2024

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows officials and the public holding the tent with their hands as people ran in all directions. Scindia, his supporters, and several MLAs narrowly escaped injury. The electricity was purposely cut off to avoid any further casualties, and the event was postponed.

The incident occurred during the program being held at Madhav square, causing panic as the tent on the stage fell. Scindia, his supporters, and several MLAs narrowly escaped injury. The public present at the event was also rescued safely with the help of the officials present there.

Supporters quickly assisted Scindia off the stage and into a car. Following this incident, the event was postponed.

Scindia was visiting his parliamentary constituencies of Guna and Shivpuri for the first time after his massive victory. He entered Shivpuri from Guna amidst huge public support, receiving blessings from the people. In the evening, Scindia was addressing a gathering at Madhav square in the city when strong winds and rain began.

As Scindia and his supporters stood on stage, the tent suddenly collapsed due to the strong wind. His supporters immediately surrounded him and ensured he was safely escorted out. The event was then canceled. Scindia is expected to head directly to Gwalior from Shivpuri and then take a train to Delhi around 11:00 PM.

Earlier on Monday, Scindia arrived in Guna where he was greeted by massive public support. The city of Shivpuri was decorated like a bride in anticipation of his visit. Welcome stages were set up every few meters, and at two places, Scindia was garlanded with a 50-foot-long flower garland using a crane.