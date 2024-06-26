Bhopal: Rs 3.50L Cr Worth Budget To Be Put Up In Monsoon Session, Was Presented Before Cabinet

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is going to present a budget worth Rs 3.50 lakh crore in the monsoon session of the House.

The budget was presented before the cabinet on Tuesday. During the presentation, a few ministers sought more funds for their departments.

To meet the expenses from April 1 to July 31 (four months), a sum of Rs 1.45 lakh crore was sanctioned through vote on account. Now, the amount will be merged with the main budget.

In 2023-24, the government presented a budget worth Rs 3.14 lakh crore. A sum of Rs 36,000 crore has been added to the budget.

A special attention will be paid to education and health sectors. During the discussion, a minister said the condition of the government hospital was so bad that people preferred private health centres to the ones owned by the government.

So, more fund were sought to improve the condition of these hospitals.