WATCH: Former India Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Takes Oath As TMC MP In 18th Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress leader Yusuf Pathan on Tuesday took oath as a Member of Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha session in New Delhi.

The former India cricketer wore a navy blue bandhgala and took his oath in Hindi before shaking hands with Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Pathan won from the Baharampur constituency (in Murshidabad district of West Bengal) in the Lok Sabha polls the results of which were announced on June 4. This is his maiden stint in Indian politics.

Pathan, who contested on the All-India TMC ticket, caused one of the biggest upsets of this year's elections by defeating Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who suffered his first loss in 25 years.

"Jai Hind, Jai Bangla and Jai Gujarat," Pathan said after his speech.