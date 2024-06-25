Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Meet: Ministers To Bear Their Own Income Tax Liabilities | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a notable decision during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, it was decided that ministers will now directly bear their income tax liabilities instead of having these deductions made from their salaries by the government.

#WATCH | On cabinet meeting, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "A lot of decisions were taken today which would have a long-term effect in the state... All the ministers would bear their income tax expenses... The state will not bear this expense..." pic.twitter.com/hCG1ZpQTrt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 25, 2024

This shift marks a departure from the previous practice where the General Administration Department would deduct income tax from ministers' salaries and allowances. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya elaborated on the decisions made during the meeting, which also included the presentation and consensus on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Other Major Decisions Of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet

In all development blocks of Madhya Pradesh, soil testing laboratories established by cooperative societies working in agriculture and allied sectors will operate.

The government will provide funds for conducting tests on 45 samples in each block. Subsequently, operators will conduct soil testing themselves and receive remuneration.

Additionally, students from Madhya Pradesh studying in military schools in other states will also be provided scholarships.

In MP, the Department of Public Works will now serve as the nodal department instead of transportation for projects related to railways, overseeing coordination.

Half of the honorarium given to a soldier's wife upon his sacrifice will now also be given to the parents, which was previously entirely allocated to the wife.

There will be no limit on the 10-hectare designated area for tree planting under corporate social responsibility. This means that organizations will be allowed to undertake tree planting even on 2 hectares of land.