MP: 6th Edition Of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon On July 21; All You Need To Know

Still from Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon 2023; Dr Vishal Rampuri finished 5km marathon. | Dr Vishal Rampuri / X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Inviting Indore runners and connecting with marathoners in the city, Madhya Pradesh tourism board announced the sixth edition of the Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon.

The marathon will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Rated as one of the most beautiful and picturesque marathons of India, this annual event attracts runners and fitness enthusiasts from all across the country.

Runners from across the country have registered for this annual event. Due to limited stay options in Pachmarhi, the organisers have kept a cap of only 1000 entries.

Race Director Mitesh Rambhia informed that more than 650 runners have already registered for the marathon.

The 5th edition of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon, concluded with over 1300 participants from India



The Road to Triumph was achieved by Mr. P. Silvam by completing 42 km full marathon in just 3 hours and 46 minutes.#pachmarhi #monsoonmarathon #marathon #mptourism #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/7zh7uKinHL — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) July 23, 2023

The race categories in the event are 5-10-21-42 kms.

• The 5-10-21 kms race is a flat route.

• The 42kms full marathon race is one of the most enduring and difficult full marathons of India with an uphill run and an elevation gain of approx. 1000 meters.

• The full marathon will be the ultimate test of endurance, stamina and training.

The races with age categories in both MEN & WOMEN are as follows:

5kms: 5-10yrs, 11-18yrs, 19-30yrs, 31-45yrs, 46-60yrs, 61+yrs.

10kms: 15-30yrs, 31-45yrs, 46-60yrs, 61+yrs.

21kms: 18-30yrs, 31-45yrs, 46-60yrs, 61+yrs.

42kms: 18-40yrs, 41+yrs.

Top Three finishers in different age categories (Men & Women) in all races will be given trophies.

Apart from the above, top three finishers in all age categories (Men & Women) in the 10-21-42 kms races will be given Rs.7000/-, Rs.6000/-, Rs.5000/- vouchers.

Read Also PHOTOS: 10 Exquisite Waterfalls Near Indore You Must Visit This Monsoon

Heartiest congratulations



tColonel MANOJ KUTTY* CO 1K Bn on *FINISHING SECOND* in the prestigious *PACHMARHI MONSOON MARATHON* of *10 Kilometres* in the internationally renowned and picturesque *SATPURAS* pic.twitter.com/0OYiOQnuvV — NCC DTE KERALA & LAKSHADWEEP (@NCC_KER_LAK_DTE) July 23, 2023

All runs will be timed runs using RFID Timing Chip. All participants will get a Timing Chip, Timing Certificate, Dri-Fit Marathon T-shirt, Finishers Medal, Post Race Refreshments and Complete Route Support.

Last date of entries is July 10, 2024 or 1000 registrations. Whichever is earlier.

Registration for the marathon can be done on www.townscript.com/e/pachmarhi-monsoon-marathon-11221.



Mitesh Rambhia, Kevin Rambhia and Mayank Sharma were present during the Press Conference.