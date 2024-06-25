Indore Monsoon Rains: Heavy Rains In The East, Western Part Settles With Light Showers

Roads submerged due to rains on Monday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds and thunder, lashed the central and eastern part of the city while the western part received light showers. As many as 49.50 mm (almost two inches) rainfall was recorded by the pollution monitoring station of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) at Regal Sqaure.

This amount of rainfall was recorded from 9 to 11 pm and intensity of rains was highest between 10 pm and 10.15 pm as 25.4 mm (one inch) rainfall was recorded. However, the weather station of India Meteorological Department (IMD) at the Airport only recorded 6 mm rainfall on Monday evening. The record of weather station will be counted as official rainfall record of the city.

Meanwhile, rain in the evening provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity to residents of the city.

It was the first heavy monsoon showers this year. Throughout the day, it was humid as the temperature continued to increase. The rains came as a relief for the public from uninterrupted rising humidity over the last few days.

However, the relief also became a reason of woes for commuters as most of the city roads were water logged, especially the BRTS corridor and other low-lying areas.

It began with drizzling in some parts of the city but by the end of the day, heavy rain lashed all areas of the city.

Rains and thunderstorms occurred in the city and surrounding areas while the winds were blowing at a speed of 16 kmph in the evening. Winds uprooted small hoardings, posters and tents erected to hold events and functions. It also caused power cuts as hairline cracks appeared in supply lines.

City recorded 6 mm rainfall till 11.30 pm with which the total rainfall in the city reached 78.9 mm, so far.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, which was also normal. Morning and evening humidity was 89 per cent and 59 per cent, respectively. The meteorological department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue.